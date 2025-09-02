Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Higher Education with New University Posts

The Uttar Pradesh government approved 948 new posts across three new universities to enhance their functionality. This initiative includes both temporary non-teaching roles and outsourced positions, aimed at improving administration and academic quality while providing employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has given the green light for the creation of 948 positions across three newly established universities, intending to bolster their operations, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

These institutions, namely Guru Jambheshwar University in Moradabad, Maa Vindhyavasini University in Mirzapur, and Maa Pateshwari University in Balrampur, will have 468 temporary non-teaching posts that are set to remain until February 28, 2026, and 480 roles to be filled by outsourcing.

State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay emphasized that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh is aiming to set benchmarks in higher education. The recruitment process involves the Subordinate Services Selection Commission, direct recruitment, promotions, or deputations, and outsourced roles. The appointments will comply with reservation norms and departmental guidelines, authorities assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

