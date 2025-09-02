Left Menu

Empowering the North East: NCVET's Workshop on Vocational Training

The NCVET hosted a regional workshop for the North East, focusing on vocational education challenges and opportunities. Key speakers emphasized aligning skills training with technology demands, including AI competencies, to enhance workforce agility and competitiveness. The workshop encouraged collaboration between states and NCVET for effective skill development implementation.

Updated: 02-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:26 IST
The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) held a zonal capacity-building and awareness workshop in the North East region on Tuesday. Vinita Aggarwal, an NCVET executive member, highlighted the region's unique skill development challenges and opportunities. She emphasized the need for initiatives to move beyond policy frameworks to the state level.

Neena Pahuja, another executive member, stressed the importance of future-focused skilling, aligning vocational training with the needs of a technology-driven economy. She identified Artificial Intelligence (AI) as both a disruptive and transformative force, urging skilling systems to integrate AI competencies sector-wide. Pahuja highlighted the necessity of preparing the youth with digital and AI capabilities to keep India's workforce competitive globally.

In closing remarks, NCVET director Suhas Deshmukh underscored fostering synergy between states and the council to ensure the effective implementation of skill development programs. Organized under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the workshop included key stakeholders from all eight North Eastern states, according to an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

