Launching Leadership: Darden School's Pioneering CEO Program

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has announced a global launch of its CEO Leadership Program in collaboration with XED. This initiative, revealed in Mumbai, gathers senior leaders from India's corporate world.

Given the rapid pace of change across industries, the program aims to equip CEOs and senior leaders with the foresight and adaptability needed to thrive amidst geopolitical shifts and technological disruptions. The program's curriculum comprises twelve faculty-led sessions and four expert-led discussions, emphasizing real-world decision-making.

Darden aims to shape responsible leaders globally, while XED collaborates to deliver a world-class learning experience. This timely program is tailored for seasoned leaders, preparing or continuing in CEO roles during unprecedented business transformations.