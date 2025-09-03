Left Menu

Punjab Schools Shut Amidst Flood Chaos

The Punjab government has extended the closure of all educational institutions until September 7 due to severe flooding in the region. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the decision, affecting schools, colleges, and universities. The widespread floods have tragically resulted in 30 deaths and impacted over 3.50 lakh residents.

  India

The Punjab government has announced the extension of the closure of educational institutions until September 7 as the state grapples with severe flooding. This directive, impacting schools, colleges, and universities, was confirmed by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

In a statement, Bains conveyed the instructions of Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to prioritize safety amid the flooding crisis. Residents are urged to adhere strictly to local administration guidelines to navigate the emergency.

The decision follows earlier closures effective until September 3, as Punjab endures unprecedented flooding caused by heavy rains. The calamity has claimed 30 lives and affected over 3.50 lakh people, with rivers like Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi overflowing.

