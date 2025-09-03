National Education Policy for Future Leaders: Tradition Meets Modernity
President Droupadi Murmu, addressing the 10th convocation of Central University of Tamil Nadu, emphasized that the National Education Policy combines tradition and modernity. It encourages continuous learning amid a digital and evolving era, fostering leaders who adapt to change. Education should align personal and societal progress.
In a pivotal address, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the transformative potential of the National Education Policy at the 10th convocation ceremony of Central University of Tamil Nadu. The policy harmonizes age-old traditions with modern advancements, promising to shape future leaders.
Murmu applauded the university for its high academic standards and its contribution to holistic societal development, advocating for continuous learning in an era marked by the internet revolution and evolving industries like Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Revolution 4.0.
Recounting figures like Mahatma Gandhi, she urged students to nurture curiosity and lifelong learning. The president also highlighted the importance of education in linking personal growth with societal benefits, urging academia and industry collaboration to harness science and technology for sustainable development.
