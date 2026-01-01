Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP of Opposing Marathi Leadership in BMC

As political tensions rise ahead of the upcoming civic body polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has leveled serious accusations against the ruling BJP. On Thursday, he claimed that the BJP's agenda is to prevent a Marathi native from becoming the mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Raut, addressing reporters, alleged that the BJP is intentionally working to hurt Marathi people. This, he says, was evident from BJP leader Kripashankar Singh's statement advocating for the election of a Hindi-speaking mayor in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, which Raut describes as part of a larger strategy against Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Raut further mentioned plans to bring in political heavyweights like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to campaign for the BJP. This strategy, Raut contends, signifies the BJP's determination to ensure Marathi individuals do not lead BMC, a stance he believes will backfire given the strong support for Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS within the Marathi community.

(With inputs from agencies.)