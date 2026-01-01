Zohran Mamdani: A Historic First in New York's Leadership
Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's first Muslim mayor. The ceremony took place at an iconic decommissioned subway station, with Mamdani taking the oath on a Quran. This marks a significant milestone in the city's history as he assumes leadership of America's largest city.
