Zohran Mamdani: A Historic First in New York's Leadership

In a historic moment, Zohran Mamdani was inaugurated as New York City's first Muslim mayor just past midnight on Thursday. The oath of office was administered at a decommissioned Manhattan subway station renowned for its architectural beauty, symbolizing a new era for the city.

Mamdani, representing the Democratic party, made history by placing his hand on a Quran during the swearing-in ceremony, solidifying his role as the leader of the nation's largest metropolis. The occasion marks a significant milestone in New York's vibrant and diverse political landscape.

Attorney General Letitia James, a close political ally, officially administered the ceremony. The event was held at the historic City Hall subway station, which served as a backdrop to the monumental occasion celebrating diversity and inclusion in city governance.

