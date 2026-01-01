Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani: A Historic First in New York's Leadership

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's first Muslim mayor. The ceremony took place at an iconic decommissioned subway station, with Mamdani taking the oath on a Quran. This marks a significant milestone in the city's history as he assumes leadership of America's largest city.

Zohran Mamdani

In a historic moment, Zohran Mamdani was inaugurated as New York City's first Muslim mayor just past midnight on Thursday. The oath of office was administered at a decommissioned Manhattan subway station renowned for its architectural beauty, symbolizing a new era for the city.

Mamdani, representing the Democratic party, made history by placing his hand on a Quran during the swearing-in ceremony, solidifying his role as the leader of the nation's largest metropolis. The occasion marks a significant milestone in New York's vibrant and diverse political landscape.

Attorney General Letitia James, a close political ally, officially administered the ceremony. The event was held at the historic City Hall subway station, which served as a backdrop to the monumental occasion celebrating diversity and inclusion in city governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

