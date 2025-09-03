Indian Student Adarsh Kumar Among Finalists for Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025

An Indian student has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a spot among the top 10 finalists for the prestigious Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025, worth USD 100,000. Adarsh Kumar, an 18-year-old from Jaipur's Jayshree Periwal International School, was singled out from nearly 11,000 applicants across 148 countries for his innovative contributions to society.

Born in Champaran, Bihar, Adarsh earned a full scholarship to his school and has since dedicated himself to helping others achieve similar success. His entrepreneurial journey includes launching the platform Skillzo and the initiative Mission Badlao, which provides essential welfare services to families. Despite challenges, Adarsh's work has reached over 20,000 students, empowering them through mentorship and skill development.

If he wins the award, Adarsh intends to further his impact by creating SkillzoX, an AI-powered mentorship tool aimed at rural areas, and launching the Ignite Fellowship to support student innovators globally. The winner will be announced next month by the Global Student Prize Academy, composed of experts and leaders in education and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)