Left Menu

Indian Student Adarsh Kumar Among Finalists for Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025

Adarsh Kumar, an 18-year-old student from India, is a top 10 finalist for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025. He is recognized for his entrepreneurial efforts, including founding initiatives like Skillzo and Mission Badlao, which have significantly impacted underserved communities. If awarded, Adarsh aims to develop an AI-driven mentorship platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:55 IST
Indian Student Adarsh Kumar Among Finalists for Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025
Adarsh Kumar
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Indian student has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a spot among the top 10 finalists for the prestigious Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025, worth USD 100,000. Adarsh Kumar, an 18-year-old from Jaipur's Jayshree Periwal International School, was singled out from nearly 11,000 applicants across 148 countries for his innovative contributions to society.

Born in Champaran, Bihar, Adarsh earned a full scholarship to his school and has since dedicated himself to helping others achieve similar success. His entrepreneurial journey includes launching the platform Skillzo and the initiative Mission Badlao, which provides essential welfare services to families. Despite challenges, Adarsh's work has reached over 20,000 students, empowering them through mentorship and skill development.

If he wins the award, Adarsh intends to further his impact by creating SkillzoX, an AI-powered mentorship tool aimed at rural areas, and launching the Ignite Fellowship to support student innovators globally. The winner will be announced next month by the Global Student Prize Academy, composed of experts and leaders in education and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

 India
2
Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

 India
3
Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

 Global
4
Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025