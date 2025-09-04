Federal Judge Rules Against Trump Administration in Harvard Funding Battle

A federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully cut approximately $2.2 billion in grants awarded to Harvard University, marking a significant legal win for the prestigious institution.

The decision was made by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston as the university negotiated terms to resolve the ongoing battle with the White House. The administration had sought to leverage federal funds to enforce policy changes across U.S. universities amid accusations of antisemitism and radical ideologies.

Other Ivy League institutions, like Columbia University, reached settlements with the administration after similar allegations. Judge Burroughs' ruling reinstates crucial funding for Harvard and represents a pushback against what the university described as excessive governmental overreach into its governance and academic freedoms.