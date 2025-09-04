Left Menu

Navi Japan: Gateway to Global Careers for Indian Students

Navi Japan, a new mobile app by Acumen, aims to bridge educational and career opportunities between India and Japan. It offers Indian students access to Japan's advanced sectors such as AI and robotics. Launching soon, the app seeks to attract over 100,000 students from South Asia in two years.

Navi Japan: Gateway to Global Careers for Indian Students
In a landmark initiative, Acumen, affiliated with the Sannam S4 Group, has unveiled 'Navi Japan', a comprehensive app designed to open doors for Indian students to explore educational and career opportunities in Japan. This ambitious project aligns with the Government of Japan's 'Study in Japan from South Asia' strategy, leveraging sectors like AI, robotics, and green technologies.

Set for a September 8 launch, the app aims to engage over 100,000 students from India and South Asia within the next 24 months. Navi Japan facilitates access to Japan's academic programs, often taught in English, and offers real-time support, including live chat and video counseling, thereby simplifying the study-abroad decision-making process for students.

Mr. Adrian Mutton, CEO of Acumen, emphasized that Japan's global leadership in innovation provides fertile ground for Indian students. The partnership not only enhances academic ties but also integrates cultural and career pathways, transforming Japan into a compelling destination for aspiring Indian students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

