IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings Again, IISc Bengaluru Leads Universities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has once again secured the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, continuing its streak for the seventh year straight. Concurrently, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been named the best university for the tenth consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Education.

The announcement, made by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, also unveiled the consistent top ranks held by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi in the 'overall' category. Among universities, IISc Bengaluru retained the lead, followed closely by Jawaharlal Nehru University. In a notable mention, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education emerged as the first private institution among the top three.

In other categories, IIT Madras dominated engineering, IIM Ahmedabad led management colleges, and Jamia Hamdard secured the top spot in pharmacy. Meanwhile, AIIMS, New Delhi, remained at the forefront of medical colleges, and the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, excelled in the law category. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) topped open universities.