Left Menu

IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings Again, IISc Bengaluru Leads Universities

The NIRF 2025 rankings by the Ministry of Education show IIT Madras leading for the seventh year, while IISc Bengaluru ranks as the top university for a decade. The announcement highlights top institutions across categories including engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, dental, and open universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:37 IST
IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings Again, IISc Bengaluru Leads Universities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has once again secured the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, continuing its streak for the seventh year straight. Concurrently, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been named the best university for the tenth consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Education.

The announcement, made by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, also unveiled the consistent top ranks held by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi in the 'overall' category. Among universities, IISc Bengaluru retained the lead, followed closely by Jawaharlal Nehru University. In a notable mention, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education emerged as the first private institution among the top three.

In other categories, IIT Madras dominated engineering, IIM Ahmedabad led management colleges, and Jamia Hamdard secured the top spot in pharmacy. Meanwhile, AIIMS, New Delhi, remained at the forefront of medical colleges, and the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, excelled in the law category. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) topped open universities.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

 Global
2
Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

 India
3
Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunity for NRIs

Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunit...

 United States
4
Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agreement

Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agree...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025