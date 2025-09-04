Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Thane Teachers Honored with Ideal Teacher Award

Six educators from government-run schools in Thane district were honored with the Ideal Teacher Award 2025-26. The awards, hosted by the Zilla Parishad, were distributed at a ceremony held at B J High School Auditorium, with attendees including MLAs Dnyaneshwar Mhatre and Niranjan Davkhare.

Six educators from government-run schools in Thane district have been recognized for their outstanding contributions with the Ideal Teacher Award for the academic year 2025-26. The celebration took place on Thursday at B J High School Auditorium, organized by the Zilla Parishad.

This prestigious recognition was awarded to Varsha Bhanushali, Pushpavati Bhoir, Rajaram Wekhande, Avinash Suroshe, Rajaram Gaikar, and Navneet Farde, according to an official release. The awards ceremony was organized ahead of Teachers' Day, making it an even more special occasion.

MLAs Dnyaneshwar Mhatre and Niranjan Davkhare were present to honor the recipients and commend their dedication to education. The Ideal Teacher Award underscores the significant role of educators in shaping future generations.

