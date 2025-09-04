State Awards Honor Outstanding Educators in Higher Education

In recognition of their exceptional contributions to higher education, a college principal and six esteemed teachers are set to receive state awards from the governor on Teachers Day, as declared by a statement released on Thursday.

Among the honored educators is Principal Pramod Singh Patial of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial Government College in Hamirpur. Accompanying him are assistant professors Naresh Kumar Sharma, Arun Kumar, Jagdish Chand, Dr. Yashant Singh Parmar, Kirti Singha, and Vikas Nathan. These educators hail from various institutions across the region, making significant strides in their respective fields of study.

The Director of Higher Education, Amarjit Sharma, emphasized that the awardees were selected for their adherence to traditional teaching practices, dedication to outreach initiatives, and innovation in research and development, reflecting the high standards upheld in the field of higher education.