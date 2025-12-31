Rising Concerns Over Narcotic Spread in Tamil Nadu Amid Assault of Odisha Man
Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar criticizes Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian in light of an assault by minors on a man from Odisha, pointing to increasing narcotic addiction. The incident highlights growing concerns about illicit substance circulation despite official denial, prompting swift police action and a call for accountability.
In the wake of a shocking incident involving the assault of an Odisha native by juveniles in Tamil Nadu, former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar has publicly criticized State Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Jayakumar argues that the attack signals a troubling rise in narcotic addiction, contradicting the Health Minister's denial of drug circulation in the state.
Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Asra Garg provided a detailed account of the incident. According to Asra Garg, four minor boys were involved in the brazen attack on a 20-year-old man from Odisha. The offenders recorded the assault and subsequently shared the video on social media, further inflaming the situation.
Following the attack, the victim received urgent medical care at three government hospitals. Law enforcement officials registered a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections, including an attempt to murder. Meanwhile, the juvenile offenders were apprehended, with the Juvenile Justice Board placing three in custody and releasing one to parental supervision.
