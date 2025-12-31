Goa's Nightclub Tragedy Sparks Judicial and Administrative Action

In a solemn ceremony, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the oath-taking of newly elected zilla panchayat members for North and South Goa on Monday. However, the spotlight shifted swiftly to the tragic nightclub fire incident. Sawant disclosed that officials who permitted Gaurav and Saurav Luthra to operate their nightclub have been served show-cause notices.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant announced the creation of a new district named 'Kushavati', highlighting its cultural heritage significance. Meanwhile, the Goa court has sent the Luthra brothers to judicial custody until January 2026. The 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub fire left 25 dead and several injured last December 6.

Advocate Parag Rao, representing the Luthras, stated that the judicial custody suggests the end of police investigations, while victims' counsel Vishnu Joshi confirmed their police remand concluded. The government initiated legal action accusing club owners of negligence and breaching safety protocols after the Arpora nightclub incident, which saw essential safety equipment absent during the fatal firework event.

(With inputs from agencies.)