Left Menu

Gig Workers Unite: Nationwide Strike Looms on New Year's Eve

App-based delivery workers in Mumbai and Maharashtra are set to join a nationwide strike for better pay and conditions. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, coordinating with organizers to prevent disruptions, particularly affecting services like Zomato and Swiggy during high-demand New Year's Eve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:37 IST
Gig Workers Unite: Nationwide Strike Looms on New Year's Eve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

App-based delivery workers across Mumbai and Maharashtra are gearing up to join a nationwide strike, audibly demanding enhanced payouts and improved working conditions. This strike call is part of a broader movement spearheaded by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, with a massive turnout anticipated.

Despite assurances, law enforcement agencies are vigilantly tracking the unfolding developments, ensuring that festivities remain unscathed. "We are not anticipating any major issues, but app-based delivery services may be impacted," a police official noted, highlighting the potential impact on popular services on New Year's Eve.

With demand peaking during the holiday, giants like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto could face operational challenges. Police are collaborating with both employers and union organizers, aiming to mitigate disruptions and maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
2
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
3
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India
4
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025