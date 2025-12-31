Gig Workers Unite: Nationwide Strike Looms on New Year's Eve
App-based delivery workers in Mumbai and Maharashtra are set to join a nationwide strike for better pay and conditions. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, coordinating with organizers to prevent disruptions, particularly affecting services like Zomato and Swiggy during high-demand New Year's Eve.
- Country:
- India
App-based delivery workers across Mumbai and Maharashtra are gearing up to join a nationwide strike, audibly demanding enhanced payouts and improved working conditions. This strike call is part of a broader movement spearheaded by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, with a massive turnout anticipated.
Despite assurances, law enforcement agencies are vigilantly tracking the unfolding developments, ensuring that festivities remain unscathed. "We are not anticipating any major issues, but app-based delivery services may be impacted," a police official noted, highlighting the potential impact on popular services on New Year's Eve.
With demand peaking during the holiday, giants like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto could face operational challenges. Police are collaborating with both employers and union organizers, aiming to mitigate disruptions and maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gig workers
- platform workers
- strike
- Mumbai
- New Year's Eve
- Zomato
- Swiggy
- delivery services
- TGPWU
- IFAT
ALSO READ
Gig Workers Rally for Rights: Nationwide Strike Looms on New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place
Delhi's Traffic Measures for New Year's Eve Festivities
Swiggy Scenes Launches "Un-Coop Yourself" for an Immersive On-Ground Activation this year-end
Goa Gears Up for a Grand New Year's Eve Celebration