Gig Workers Unite: Nationwide Strike Looms on New Year's Eve

App-based delivery workers across Mumbai and Maharashtra are gearing up to join a nationwide strike, audibly demanding enhanced payouts and improved working conditions. This strike call is part of a broader movement spearheaded by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, with a massive turnout anticipated.

Despite assurances, law enforcement agencies are vigilantly tracking the unfolding developments, ensuring that festivities remain unscathed. "We are not anticipating any major issues, but app-based delivery services may be impacted," a police official noted, highlighting the potential impact on popular services on New Year's Eve.

With demand peaking during the holiday, giants like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto could face operational challenges. Police are collaborating with both employers and union organizers, aiming to mitigate disruptions and maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)