Zelenskiy Secures Security Framework with Allies
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukraine and its allies have established a framework for security guarantees. Speaking in Paris, he emphasized the importance of a strong Ukrainian army and urged European defense companies to enhance production to meet these commitments.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported on Thursday that a general framework for security guarantees involving Ukraine and its allies has been agreed upon.
During a briefing in Paris, Zelenskiy noted that documents are being prepared in the respective countries that have pledged to contribute.
He highlighted the pivotal role of a robust Ukrainian army in these commitments and called on European defense firms to ramp up production to full capacity to support the cause.
