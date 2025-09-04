Left Menu

Zelenskiy Secures Security Framework with Allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukraine and its allies have established a framework for security guarantees. Speaking in Paris, he emphasized the importance of a strong Ukrainian army and urged European defense companies to enhance production to meet these commitments.

Updated: 04-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:12 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported on Thursday that a general framework for security guarantees involving Ukraine and its allies has been agreed upon.

During a briefing in Paris, Zelenskiy noted that documents are being prepared in the respective countries that have pledged to contribute.

He highlighted the pivotal role of a robust Ukrainian army in these commitments and called on European defense firms to ramp up production to full capacity to support the cause.

