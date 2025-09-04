Left Menu

Tragic Pattern: Student Deaths at Goa's BITS Pilani

A BITS Pilani student was found dead in his hostel room, marking the fifth such incident since December 2024. Authorities are investigating the cause of Rishi Nair's death. The state government has formed a committee to probe these recurring tragedies at the Goa campus.

Updated: 04-09-2025 20:36 IST
Tragic Pattern: Student Deaths at Goa's BITS Pilani
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the BITS Pilani campus in South Goa as a student was discovered dead in his hostel room, according to police sources.

Rishi Nair, a 20-year-old, was found lying unresponsive on his bed after authorities forcibly entered his room when he failed to answer his phone. This incident marks the fifth student death at the institution since December 2024.

In response, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that a committee led by the collector will investigate these deaths. The management of BITS Pilani has yet to release an official statement.

