Indian Students Shift Preference to Europe and Middle East for Higher Education

A recent report highlights a 13% decrease in U.S. university applications by Indian students, who now favor destinations like Germany and the UAE. European and Middle Eastern countries are gaining traction due to their reputable institutions and accessible programs. The landscape of preferred destinations is evolving rapidly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:19 IST
Indian Students Shift Preference to Europe and Middle East for Higher Education
Applications to U.S. universities from Indian students are down by 13% year-over-year, according to the latest Transnational Education (TNE) Report 2024-25 released by edtech company upGrad. Students are increasingly choosing alternative destinations like Germany, which has seen a staggering 32.6% increase in the 2024-25 academic year.

The report indicates that the United States and Canada are no longer default choices. Instead, countries in Europe and the Middle East, including the UAE, are gaining popularity by offering competitive educational programs through global campuses. Despite policy concerns, the UK continues to attract a significant number of Indian students, while Ireland is emerging as a strong contender.

Satellite campuses in the Middle East, such as those in Dubai and Qatar's Education City, have become pragmatic study destinations. These campuses host elite universities like Georgetown and Carnegie Mellon, offering the same degrees as their U.S. counterparts. This shift is driven by pragmatic career choices and the diversified educational landscape, as surveyed over one lakh respondents from January 2024 to May 2025.

