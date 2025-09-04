Sarma Lays Foundation for Community Kitchen Initiative in Assam

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took a significant step towards student welfare by laying the foundation stone for a community kitchen in Sonitpur district on Thursday. This facility aims to provide mid-day meals to an estimated 25,000 children from schools in Tezpur, Rongapara, and Barchala assemblies.

With an investment of Rs 25 crore, the community kitchen, accompanied by a temple constructed by ISKCON, will operate with financial support—60% from the state and 40% from the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Sarma emphasized the positive impact of the mid-day meal scheme on economically disadvantaged students, alongside other initiatives like free uniforms and admissions.

Inspired by a visit to ISKCON Bengaluru, Sarma has initiated several centralised kitchens across Assam. Plans to introduce a Rs 300 monthly support scheme for students taking the HSLC exam were also announced, aiming to benefit 5 lakh students throughout the state.