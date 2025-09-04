Sarma Lays Foundation for Community Kitchen Initiative in Assam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated the construction of a community kitchen to prepare midday meals for 25,000 students in Sonitpur district. The project, costing Rs 25 crore, will be funded by the state and Akshaya Patra Foundation. Plans are also underway for a new student support scheme.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took a significant step towards student welfare by laying the foundation stone for a community kitchen in Sonitpur district on Thursday. This facility aims to provide mid-day meals to an estimated 25,000 children from schools in Tezpur, Rongapara, and Barchala assemblies.
With an investment of Rs 25 crore, the community kitchen, accompanied by a temple constructed by ISKCON, will operate with financial support—60% from the state and 40% from the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Sarma emphasized the positive impact of the mid-day meal scheme on economically disadvantaged students, alongside other initiatives like free uniforms and admissions.
Inspired by a visit to ISKCON Bengaluru, Sarma has initiated several centralised kitchens across Assam. Plans to introduce a Rs 300 monthly support scheme for students taking the HSLC exam were also announced, aiming to benefit 5 lakh students throughout the state.
