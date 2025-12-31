Generous Devotion: Guntur's Rs 1 Crore Donation to Education
Guntur resident Lavu Rattaiah has generously donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD's Sri Venkateswara Vidyadan Trust. This donation aims to support educational initiatives for underprivileged students via scholarships and financial aid, enhancing access to learning and promoting social upliftment.
In a remarkable act of philanthropy, Guntur resident Lavu Rattaiah has donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Vidyadan Trust. Handing the demand draft to TTD Chairman B R Naidu at Tirumala, Rattaiah's contribution is set to bolster the trust's educational initiatives.
The press release from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) highlighted Rattaiah's generous act. The trust, managed by TTD, extends scholarships and financial assistance to underprivileged students, helping to promote not only education but also social values and upliftment.
This significant donation further cements TTD's role as a pivotal force in educational support, aligning with its broader mission of societal development. The Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, over which TTD is the custodian, stands as one of the world's wealthiest Hindu shrines.
