Vice-President attends Mar Ivanios College Platinum Jubilee, lauds role of education

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today graced the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, as the Chief Guest, commemorating 75 years of the institution’s service to education, character building, and national progress. The event marked a significant milestone for one of Kerala’s most respected centres of learning, renowned for shaping generations of students through academic excellence and value-based education.

Education as a Force for Social Transformation

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President underlined that institutions like Mar Ivanios College represent the transformative power of education, which not only disseminates knowledge but also liberates individuals from ignorance, social barriers, and inequality. He emphasized that educational and spiritual institutions aligned with constitutional values have a crucial role in strengthening India’s unity, integrity, and social harmony.

Youth at the Centre of India’s Defining Moment

The Vice-President noted that Bharat stands at a defining moment in history, with the world increasingly looking towards India for leadership across innovation, technology, and sustainable development. He urged young people to uphold both their constitutional rights and their Fundamental Duties, including respect for diversity, the promotion of scientific temper, and unwavering commitment to national unity.

Referring to the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, articulated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he reminded the audience that India’s youth are not merely preparing for the future but are actively shaping it through creativity, resilience, and innovation. He stated that a developed India will rise not only from government corridors but also from classrooms, laboratories, farms, factories, start-ups, and rural landscapes energized by the aspirations of young citizens.

Education as the Foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Highlighting the role of education in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Vice-President said that the National Education Policy 2020 represents a historic shift from rote learning to multidisciplinary education focused on critical thinking, innovation, and creativity. He observed that such reforms are essential to nurturing globally competitive talent equipped to face the challenges of the 21st century.

Fostering Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship

The Vice-President pointed to India’s rapidly expanding digital and innovation ecosystem, stressing that educational campuses must evolve into dynamic hubs of research, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement. He encouraged students not only to seek employment but to create employment opportunities, designing indigenous solutions for societal challenges.

He called upon the youth to proactively engage with emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Natural Language Processing, while ensuring these tools are used ethically and responsibly, guided by constitutional values and social welfare.

Kerala’s Role in India’s Educational Advancement

Acknowledging Kerala’s exceptional achievements in literacy and education, the Vice-President said that the State continues to be a shining model for the country. He credited Kerala’s progress to the collective efforts of its people, institutions, and leadership in consistently prioritizing youth empowerment through education.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by several distinguished leaders, including Governor of Kerala Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Local Self Government Shri M. B. Rajesh, Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Shri V. V. Rajesh, and His Beatitude Baselios Cardinal Cleemis, Patron of Mar Ivanios College, along with other eminent personalities.

The Platinum Jubilee celebration underscored the enduring legacy of Mar Ivanios College and reaffirmed the central role of education in shaping a progressive, inclusive, and future-ready India.