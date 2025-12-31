Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: Andhra Pradesh's Leap with PM-SHRI Scheme

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand announced that 935 government schools in Andhra Pradesh are undergoing comprehensive development under the PM-SHRI scheme. The initiative focuses on enhancing infrastructure, digital support, and holistic learning in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to deliver quality education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:29 IST
Revolutionizing Education: Andhra Pradesh's Leap with PM-SHRI Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

In Andhra Pradesh, an ambitious educational overhaul is underway as 935 government schools have been selected for overhaul under the PM-SHRI scheme. This initiative aims to provide a robust educational framework supported by cutting-edge digital technology.

The announcement was made by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Secretary, K Vijayanand, during a video conference held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on reviewing progress in national projects. The PM-SHRI scheme stands out as a flagship initiative, promoting comprehensive development of school infrastructure and learning environments.

The initiative will include essential upgrades like permanent buildings, reliable power supply, and separate toilets. Moreover, digital education will be amplified with the installation of internet connectivity, computer labs, and monitoring software, ensuring that these schools align with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 and bolster student outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

 India
2
Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

 India
3
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
4
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025