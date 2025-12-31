Revolutionizing Education: Andhra Pradesh's Leap with PM-SHRI Scheme
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand announced that 935 government schools in Andhra Pradesh are undergoing comprehensive development under the PM-SHRI scheme. The initiative focuses on enhancing infrastructure, digital support, and holistic learning in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to deliver quality education.
In Andhra Pradesh, an ambitious educational overhaul is underway as 935 government schools have been selected for overhaul under the PM-SHRI scheme. This initiative aims to provide a robust educational framework supported by cutting-edge digital technology.
The announcement was made by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Secretary, K Vijayanand, during a video conference held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on reviewing progress in national projects. The PM-SHRI scheme stands out as a flagship initiative, promoting comprehensive development of school infrastructure and learning environments.
The initiative will include essential upgrades like permanent buildings, reliable power supply, and separate toilets. Moreover, digital education will be amplified with the installation of internet connectivity, computer labs, and monitoring software, ensuring that these schools align with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 and bolster student outcomes.
