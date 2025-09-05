Three day RSS coordination meeting begins in Jodhpur

A three-day all-India coordination meeting of senior functionaries of the RSS and its affiliates began on Friday in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale are attending the meeting in which extensive discussions on important issues concerning national unity, security and social perspectives will be held.

BJP national president JP Nadda also arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday evening to attend the meeting.

Deliberations will be on five broad themes: promoting social harmony, strengthening the institution of family, encouraging eco-friendly lifestyles, self-reliant structures and the fulfillment of citizens' duties along with social and economic situations in different parts of the country.

Around 320 representatives from 32 affiliated organisations have come to Jodhpur to attend the meeting. The affiliated organisations will present their annual reports in the meeting, highlighting the work carried out by them, experiences and achievements, according to RSS office bearers.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), working among students; Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, working among farmers; Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, working among labourers; Vidya Bharati, working in the education sector and SAKSHAM, which works for the differently-abled, are among the other organisations taking part in the meeting.

Discussions will also cover the social and economic situation in different parts of the country, particularly in Punjab, West Bengal, Assam and the tribal areas of the northeast.

The meeting will review the work carried out by various organisations regarding the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and explore the way forward for giving the education sector a positive direction, they said.

Efforts to connect tribal communities with the mainstream, along with the positive social changes taking place, will also be assessed in the meeting.

Preparations for the centenary year of the RSS (2025-26) will be discussed. From October 2, 2025, on Vijayadashami Day in Nagpur, the sarsanghchalak will guide the inauguration of the centenary programmes.

From that day onwards, swayamsevaks across the country will celebrate Vijayadashami in full uniform at the mandal, village and basti levels. The centenary year will witness Hindu conferences, home contact drives, harmony meetings, intellectual gatherings of prominent citizens and youth programmes across India.

The meeting is not meant for passing resolutions but rather serves as a platform for dialogue, coordination, and inspiration among organisations. Based on the ideas and experiences shared here, each organisation will independently decide its future course of action, RSS office bearers said.

The meeting, against the backdrop of the recently concluded programme of the sarsanghchalak in Delhi, is seen as an opportunity to accelerate efforts to take the RSS' thoughts to all sections of society.

