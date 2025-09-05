Left Menu

J-K rains: Educational institution in Kashmir remain shut for third day

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:18 IST
J-K rains: Educational institution in Kashmir remain shut for third day
  • Country:
  • India

Educational institutions across Kashmir remained closed for the third day on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students in the aftermath of the flood-like situation in the valley, officials said.

Class work in all schools and colleges in the Kashmir valley was suspended for two more days from Friday and would resume on Monday.

Director School Education, Kashmir, in an order issued on Thursday, said it has become imperative to ensure the safety of school premises before the resumption of class work.

He said in the backdrop of the recent inclement weather conditions and the subsequent flood situation, along with gusty winds, several school buildings were submerged and some structures sustained damage.

Accordingly, all class work in all government as well as private schools in Kashmir division shall commence from Monday, the order read.

The director said it shall be incumbent upon all heads of institutions and staff to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitisation of classrooms and school premises in advance so that the class work is conducted in a safe, clean, and hassle-free environment.

A separate order issued by the Director Colleges said class work in all government degree colleges in J-K shall remain suspended till Saturday.

He said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing conditions on account of bad weather and as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of students.

The class work shall resume on Monday, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global
2
J-K highway shut for fourth day due to multiple landslides; Mughal Road reopens

J-K highway shut for fourth day due to multiple landslides; Mughal Road reop...

 India
3
MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Congress

MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Co...

 India
4
Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop India: Andhra CM

Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop In...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025