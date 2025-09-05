Celebrating Educators: A Tribute to Teachers' Day in Jharkhand

In a heartfelt celebration on Teachers' Day, Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, acknowledged the profound role teachers play as life's guiding beacons. Reflecting on his own inspiration, Soren remembered his father, Shibu Soren, as a pivotal figure in his life.

The state-level event at the Jharkhand Education Project Council celebrated 128 educators for their contributions, particularly in developing modules and digital formats under the Continuous and Comprehensive Professional Development (CCPD) program. These educators received certificates and shawls for their dedication.

Highlighting the importance of educators in shaping the future, secondary education director Rajesh Prasad recognized their pivotal role. Additionally, distinguished teachers Surendra Prasad Gupta and Manoj Kumar Choubey were honored with significant awards for their national recognition, solidifying the state's commitment to education excellence.

