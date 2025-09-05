Left Menu

WBSSC Announces Massive Recruitment Drive for Teaching Posts

The West Bengal School Service Commission has announced a major recruitment initiative to fill 35,726 teaching positions in secondary and higher secondary schools. The positions account for a 17% reservation for OBC candidates, adhering to state policies. This follows a Supreme Court intervention lifting a previous reservation policy halt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:18 IST
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced its intention to hire 35,726 new teachers for state-run secondary and higher secondary schools. The recruitment initiative addresses a significant demand for educators across classes 9-12.

Included in this notification is a provision for a 17 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, in alignment with the state's reservation policy. This policy allows OBC candidates to compete for the positions alongside general category applicants.

This announcement follows a recent Supreme Court stay on a Calcutta High Court order, which had paused West Bengal's updated OBC list and reservation policy, thereby enabling the commission to proceed with this hiring effort.

