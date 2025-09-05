Celebrating Educators: Yogi Adityanath Honors Outstanding Teachers
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recognized 81 educators with the State Teacher Award at a Teachers' Day event. Initiatives like digital platforms and innovative learning materials aim to enhance student engagement. New smart classes were inaugurated, signaling advancements in education. Special focus was given to curbing exam malpractice and ensuring inclusive education.
- Country:
- India
At a vibrant Teachers' Day celebration, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored 81 educators from basic and secondary education sectors with the prestigious State Teacher Award for their commendable contributions.
The Chief Minister unveiled several educational initiatives, including a children's story collection titled 'Gullak', intended to make learning engaging and ethical, and launched a digital platform named Udgam to foster innovative educational practices.
Additionally, Mr. Adityanath inaugurated smart classrooms across 1,236 government secondary schools, reiterating the state's commitment to modern, inclusive education. Efforts have been strengthened to tackle exam malpractice, with teachers continuing to serve as pivotal role models.
(With inputs from agencies.)