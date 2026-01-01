Left Menu

Political Storm in Assam: Accusations and Alleged Links Unveiled

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of having connections with Pakistan's ISI. Sarma announced plans to present evidence, claiming a conspiracy against India's sovereignty. Gogoi dismissed the allegations, comparing them to a failed Bollywood film plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:41 IST
In a surprising political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious allegations against state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, claiming he has ties with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

The accusations have been bolstered by AI-generated videos circulated by the BJP, featuring a Gogoi lookalike referred to as 'Paijan.' Sarma asserts he'll soon provide evidence to support these claims.

Sarma revealed an investigation had uncovered disturbing facts, suggesting a wider plot threatening national sovereignty. Meanwhile, Gogoi criticized the allegations, dismissing them as a 'C-grade Bollywood' script destined to fail.

