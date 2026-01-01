Political Storm in Assam: Accusations and Alleged Links Unveiled

In a surprising political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious allegations against state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, claiming he has ties with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

The accusations have been bolstered by AI-generated videos circulated by the BJP, featuring a Gogoi lookalike referred to as 'Paijan.' Sarma asserts he'll soon provide evidence to support these claims.

Sarma revealed an investigation had uncovered disturbing facts, suggesting a wider plot threatening national sovereignty. Meanwhile, Gogoi criticized the allegations, dismissing them as a 'C-grade Bollywood' script destined to fail.

(With inputs from agencies.)