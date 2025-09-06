Left Menu

Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

A first-year MBBS student, Himanshu Kashyap, was found dead by suicide in his hostel room at the Government Medical College in Korba. A suicide note suggested academic pressure as a motive. The incident has prompted an investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:30 IST
Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded at the Government Medical College in Chhattisgarh's Korba city as a first-year MBBS student was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday. Authorities identified the deceased as Himanshu Kashyap, aged 24.

Kashyap, who was discovered hanging by his classmates after they broke into his room, left behind a suicide note apologizing for his inability to succeed in his exams. This note was retrieved by the police, who have commenced a thorough investigation into the tragic event.

According to college Dean Dr. KK Sahare, Kashyap had not passed his first-year MBBS exams in 2024, leading to substantial academic pressures that may have contributed to his untimely decision. The police are delving deeper to understand all aspects of this unfortunate incident.

