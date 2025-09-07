Tetr College: Redefining Business Education with Global Entrepreneurial Ventures

Tetr College of Business in Dubai is revolutionizing business education with a hands-on approach, pushing students beyond traditional exams and lectures. Their Bachelor's in Management and Technology encourages creating real-world businesses across diverse global markets, replacing conventional assessments with real-world success metrics.

Founded by education entrepreneur Pratham Mittal, the institution partners with world-renowned universities like IIT, NUS, and Cornell to deliver a curriculum integrating theoretical academics with practical business development. Students launch ventures in Dubai, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Ghana, the US, and Europe, tailoring learning to both developed and developing market conditions.

The diverse cohort reflects the international draw and academic excellence of Tetr. With a prerequisite average SAT score of 1490, students often forgo offers from prestigious universities to join this program. The 2029 cohort includes standout talents across sports and entrepreneurship, underscoring Tetr's commitment to developing future-ready global entrepreneurs.