SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

The S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has retained its esteemed position globally, ranking #35 and securing the #3 spot in India according to the Financial Times Masters in Management 2025 global ranking. This achievement highlights SPJIMR's consistency in excellence, marking its sixth consecutive year in the global top 50 business schools.

SPJIMR stands out for its exceptional Careers Service, ranking #3 globally, reflecting robust placement support and deep industry ties. This strong backing empowers graduates with outstanding career opportunities. Dean Varun Nagaraj expressed the honor and responsibility of being among the top three Indian business schools on a global platform, emphasizing faculty and alumni's roles in shaping future leaders.

The institute also leads in key categories including Alumni Network, Value for Money, and ESG Teaching at the national level. SPJIMR continues to be recognized for its academic rigor and societal impact, driving value-based growth and managerial excellence on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)