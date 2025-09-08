Left Menu

SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

SPJIMR ranks #35 globally and #3 in India in the Financial Times MiM 2025 ranking, marking its sixth year in the global top 50. It excels in Careers Service, Alumni Network, and ESG Teaching. SPJIMR's innovative education continues to influence managerial practice and societal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:10 IST
SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has retained its esteemed position globally, ranking #35 and securing the #3 spot in India according to the Financial Times Masters in Management 2025 global ranking. This achievement highlights SPJIMR's consistency in excellence, marking its sixth consecutive year in the global top 50 business schools.

SPJIMR stands out for its exceptional Careers Service, ranking #3 globally, reflecting robust placement support and deep industry ties. This strong backing empowers graduates with outstanding career opportunities. Dean Varun Nagaraj expressed the honor and responsibility of being among the top three Indian business schools on a global platform, emphasizing faculty and alumni's roles in shaping future leaders.

The institute also leads in key categories including Alumni Network, Value for Money, and ESG Teaching at the national level. SPJIMR continues to be recognized for its academic rigor and societal impact, driving value-based growth and managerial excellence on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

 India
2
Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

 India
3
Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at D...

 India
4
ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025