IIM Lucknow Opens Admissions for Transformative Leadership Programme

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has commenced admissions for the third cohort of its Executive Certificate Programme in Leadership and Change Management. This immersive, eight-month live online course is designed to equip professionals with strategic foresight and leadership agility needed to navigate constant change in today's dynamic environments.

The programme offers an integrated approach, focusing on behavioural insights, strategic execution, stakeholder engagement, and change orchestration. It aims to cultivate leaders capable of steering organizations through turbulence, instilling core capabilities needed for managing change, influencing without authority, and building high-performance cultures.

According to Prosci's 2024 analysis, strong change-management practices significantly boost project success rates, highlighting the necessity of leadership development. IIM Lucknow's faculty and TimesPro's platform jointly deliver a comprehensive learning experience tailored for C-suite executives and emerging leaders seeking to drive transformation at scale.