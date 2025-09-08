Left Menu

IIM Lucknow Opens Admissions for Transformative Leadership Programme

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow announces admissions for its third Executive Certificate Programme in Leadership and Change Management. The eight-month, online course aims to empower professionals with strategic foresight, leadership agility, and stakeholder influence. It features integrated learning, strategic execution, and high-performance culture building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:46 IST
IIM Lucknow Opens Admissions for Transformative Leadership Programme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has commenced admissions for the third cohort of its Executive Certificate Programme in Leadership and Change Management. This immersive, eight-month live online course is designed to equip professionals with strategic foresight and leadership agility needed to navigate constant change in today's dynamic environments.

The programme offers an integrated approach, focusing on behavioural insights, strategic execution, stakeholder engagement, and change orchestration. It aims to cultivate leaders capable of steering organizations through turbulence, instilling core capabilities needed for managing change, influencing without authority, and building high-performance cultures.

According to Prosci's 2024 analysis, strong change-management practices significantly boost project success rates, highlighting the necessity of leadership development. IIM Lucknow's faculty and TimesPro's platform jointly deliver a comprehensive learning experience tailored for C-suite executives and emerging leaders seeking to drive transformation at scale.

TRENDING

1
Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

 India
2
Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

 India
3
Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at D...

 India
4
ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025