Himachal Pradesh: From Darkness to Light - A Fully Literate State

Himachal Pradesh is declared a fully literate state with a 99.3% literacy rate. Celebrated on International Literacy Day, the state's efforts have elevated it above national benchmarks, boasting the top student-teacher ratio. Continuous reforms promise further educational excellence and a near-zero dropout rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a milestone achievement, Himachal Pradesh has been declared a 'fully literate state' by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The state now boasts a literacy rate of 99.3%, surpassing the national benchmark of 95% and setting a new standard in educational excellence.

The announcement, made during the recent Ullas Mela 2025 in Shimla, also highlighted the state's remarkable student-teacher ratio, the best in the country. This achievement marks a transformative journey from a mere seven per cent literacy rate, spotlighting the state's commitment to quality education.

As Himachal continues to pave the way in education, Education Minister Rohit Thakur emphasized the significant progress made post-independence, while Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar elaborated on ongoing efforts to enhance educational capacities to tackle future challenges. The collaborative work of women's groups, youth clubs, and NGOs has been instrumental in this literacy success story.

