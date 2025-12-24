Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cabinet Boosts Green Energy, Supports Artists and Education Reforms

The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved measures including VAT reduction on natural gas, increased pensions for artists, and age limit extension for medical educators. The cabinet also endorsed purchasing local apples and a self-certification system for building plans, aiming to promote economic and environmental benefits across the state.

Dehradun | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:52 IST
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has taken significant steps to foster economic growth and environmental sustainability. Among the noteworthy decisions is the reduction of value-added tax on natural gas from 20% to 5%, a move aligned with promoting green energy in the region.

Beneficiaries of the cabinet's benevolence also include artists and writers, whose monthly pensions have doubled to Rs 6,000, supporting their livelihoods in later life. In addition, the purchase of local produce, particularly 'Royal Delicious' apples, is being prioritized to aid disaster-affected areas in Uttarkashi.

Furthermore, the cabinet extended the retirement age for medical professors to 62, fostering continuity in medical education. These decisions, alongside other strategic proposals, signify a broader commitment to socio-economic development in Uttarakhand.

