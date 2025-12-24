Uttarakhand Cabinet Boosts Green Energy, Supports Artists and Education Reforms

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has taken significant steps to foster economic growth and environmental sustainability. Among the noteworthy decisions is the reduction of value-added tax on natural gas from 20% to 5%, a move aligned with promoting green energy in the region.

Beneficiaries of the cabinet's benevolence also include artists and writers, whose monthly pensions have doubled to Rs 6,000, supporting their livelihoods in later life. In addition, the purchase of local produce, particularly 'Royal Delicious' apples, is being prioritized to aid disaster-affected areas in Uttarkashi.

Furthermore, the cabinet extended the retirement age for medical professors to 62, fostering continuity in medical education. These decisions, alongside other strategic proposals, signify a broader commitment to socio-economic development in Uttarakhand.

