Meghalaya's Push for ST Scholarship Transparency Amid Disbursement Challenges

The Meghalaya government has disbursed Rs 6.17 crore in scholarships for Scheduled Tribe students for 2024-25. This is part of the Umbrella Scheme Post-Matric Scholarship to support students in advanced studies. Challenges in linking Aadhaar and bank accounts hinder full disbursement, with future funds promised.

The Meghalaya government has taken a significant step by releasing Rs 6.17 crore as part of a scholarship scheme aimed at aiding 10,346 Scheduled Tribe students in the 2024-25 academic year.

This disbursement represents the second installment under the Umbrella Scheme Post-Matric Scholarship, targeting students enrolled in professional, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. Challenges arose in full distribution as many students had not linked their Aadhaar or bank accounts.

According to the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, the full scholarship requirement for 60,226 eligible students is Rs 102.4 crore. While partial funds were released by the Centre, Meghalaya's government pledged to continue its contribution as per Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's directive, with plans to distribute remaining scholarships in 2025-26.

