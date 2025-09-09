Debate Surrounds Renaming of Rajasthan Medical University
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized the decision to rename the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Jaipur. He argues that acquiring RUHS for a new institute, Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), may disrupt essential services and affect medical seats and patient care.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the state's decision to rename Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Jaipur, which he believes could disrupt its current operations and standing. The announcement accompanied the passage of the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur Bill, 2025, which aims to establish a new medical institute in the capital.
Gehlot, addressing his concerns on X, highlighted that the government is attempting to model the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on the lines of AIIMS but plans to incorporate existing facilities such as RUHS and the State Cancer Institute, rather than creating a novel establishment. He warned that this approach might negatively impact doctors, patients, and the institution's capabilities.
In his statement, Gehlot emphasized RUHS's achievements, particularly its recognition for COVID-19 treatment, and warned that renaming it could lead to reduced medical seats. The Congress leader urged that the BJP deliver on its central funding promises, advocating for a separate RIMS with its own resources, rather than altering existing structures.
