Left Menu

Debate Surrounds Renaming of Rajasthan Medical University

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized the decision to rename the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Jaipur. He argues that acquiring RUHS for a new institute, Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), may disrupt essential services and affect medical seats and patient care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:01 IST
Debate Surrounds Renaming of Rajasthan Medical University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the state's decision to rename Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Jaipur, which he believes could disrupt its current operations and standing. The announcement accompanied the passage of the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur Bill, 2025, which aims to establish a new medical institute in the capital.

Gehlot, addressing his concerns on X, highlighted that the government is attempting to model the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on the lines of AIIMS but plans to incorporate existing facilities such as RUHS and the State Cancer Institute, rather than creating a novel establishment. He warned that this approach might negatively impact doctors, patients, and the institution's capabilities.

In his statement, Gehlot emphasized RUHS's achievements, particularly its recognition for COVID-19 treatment, and warned that renaming it could lead to reduced medical seats. The Congress leader urged that the BJP deliver on its central funding promises, advocating for a separate RIMS with its own resources, rather than altering existing structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

Haryana's Agricultural Revamp: Modern Tech Meets Indigenous Fairs

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Development

PM Modi Unveils Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Punjab's Recovery and Rural Developme...

 India
3
Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

 India
4
Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs 1,892.61 Crore Boost

Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025