Majestic March: Jaipur to Host Inaugural Army Day Parade

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spearheads preparations for Jaipur's inaugural Army Day Parade. Set for January 15, the event will honor the Indian Army's valor, featuring advanced military displays. Public, including ex-servicemen, are encouraged to join this significant celebration. 'Shaurya Sandhya' and a 'Know Your Army' exhibition add to the itinerary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:06 IST
In a pioneering move, Jaipur is set to host the Army Day Parade for the first time, as announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday. The parade, to be held on January 15, is poised to be an occasion of immense pride for the city and the entire state.

Chairing a strategic meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma lauded the Indian Army as a beacon of courage and sacrifice. He urged citizens, especially ex-servicemen, to participate in the parade, emphasizing its significance as a tribute to soldiers' valor.

Preparations are underway, including arrangements for seating, transportation, and security. Highlights of the event include displays of fighter jets, tanks, and modern military capabilities. The festivities at SMS Stadium will celebrate martyrs' families and feature a spectacular light-and-sound show. Meanwhile, the 'Know Your Army' exhibition will run at Bhawani Niketan College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

