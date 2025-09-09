Bihar Graduate Arrested for Impersonating Exam Candidates in UP

Vivek Mandal, a graduate from Bihar's Nawada district, has been arrested for impersonating candidates during the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) for government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Police nabbed Mandal after biometric data exposed his identity at one exam center following a successful impersonation at another.

Mandal, who claimed he needed funds for his sister's wedding, reportedly took Rs 20,000 per candidate for the fraudulent activity. On separate occasions, he acted as a substitute for Shyam Krishna of Azamgarh and another aspirant named Nitish Kumar in Shahjahanpur.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed Mandal's arrest, adding that further investigations are underway. Police teams have been dispatched to Azamgarh and Bihar to trace further connections. This incident highlights ongoing challenges in exam integrity and the lengths individuals will go to for financial rewards.

(With inputs from agencies.)