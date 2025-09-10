Delhi's School Infrastructure Crisis: Water and Power Woes

The Delhi government's recent report has spotlighted serious water and power issues plaguing 799 schools throughout the city. Comprehensive data, gleaned from forms submitted by the schools, have revealed critical shortcomings in infrastructure that are now commanding urgent interventions.

According to the findings, 703 schools are linked to the Delhi Jal Board and Municipal Engineering Services, yet many experience unreliable water supply. Specifically, 59 schools face inconsistent water delivery and 48 others report scant to no supply, forcing them to resort to tanker services or submersible pumps for water access.

Electricity woes are also prevalent, with six schools lacking power due to reconstruction or shared facilities. Of the 793 schools connected to electricity, 17 endure frequent outages. To remedy these issues, officials are urged to expedite DJB connections and coordinate with electricity providers to restore consistent services swiftly.