Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College Achieves Top NIRF Ranking in 2025

In a significant milestone, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre in Pimpri, Pune, secured 12th place in the NIRF 2025 rankings, affirming its place among India's elite medical institutions.

As Maharashtra's top medical college, it highlights continuous strides in academics and healthcare innovation. The college consistently works on advancing its research infrastructure, introducing new courses, and fostering a learning environment that catalyzes future medical breakthroughs.

Celebrating this achievement, university officials emphasize the breakthrough results of collaborative efforts from faculty, staff, and students that drive the institution's quest for continued excellence in medical education and patient care.

