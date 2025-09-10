Left Menu

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College Achieves Top NIRF Ranking in 2025

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre in Pune has secured 12th position in the NIRF 2025 among Indian medical institutions, showcasing its dedication to academic excellence and cutting-edge healthcare services. It remains Maharashtra's leading medical college and continues to enhance its educational and research frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:00 IST
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College Achieves Top NIRF Ranking in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre in Pimpri, Pune, secured 12th place in the NIRF 2025 rankings, affirming its place among India's elite medical institutions.

As Maharashtra's top medical college, it highlights continuous strides in academics and healthcare innovation. The college consistently works on advancing its research infrastructure, introducing new courses, and fostering a learning environment that catalyzes future medical breakthroughs.

Celebrating this achievement, university officials emphasize the breakthrough results of collaborative efforts from faculty, staff, and students that drive the institution's quest for continued excellence in medical education and patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mungantiwar Warns BJP: Loyalty Over Machines

Mungantiwar Warns BJP: Loyalty Over Machines

 India
2
Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions

Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions

 Germany
3
Trailblazing Remote Robotic Surgery in the Northeast of India

Trailblazing Remote Robotic Surgery in the Northeast of India

 India
4
Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025