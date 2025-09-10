Left Menu

Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections

This year's Delhi University Students' Union elections see a crowded field with 82 nominations for four central panel posts. Following scrutiny, 73 were valid. With 2.75 lakh eligible voters, elections will be on September 18. Major student organizations have begun finalizing their candidates.

In an unusually intense competition, this year's Delhi University Students' Union elections have attracted 82 nominations for the four central panel posts. Following rigorous scrutiny, officials validated 73 entries, signaling a fierce battle ahead.

The presidency is attracting the most attention with 24 hopefuls, while 21 nominations will vie for the position. Vice-presidential and secretarial posts have also seen significant interest, with 15 out of 18 and 20 out of 21 candidates verified, respectively, for these positions. Elections are slated for September 18, followed by counting the next day, with electronic voting machines recording the student mandate of 2.75 lakh eligible electors.

With the last date for nomination withdrawals past, major student groups are finalizing their candidates. ABVP members have filed six nominations intending to conclude their central panel selections soon, while NSUI plans to announce its panel imminently. AISA and SFI have formed an alliance, further intensifying the political dynamics.

