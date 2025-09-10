Left Menu

Delhi's CM SHRI Schools Exam Ticket Release

The Delhi government issued admit cards for tests that grant admission to Classes 6, 7, and 8 in CM SHRI Schools for the 2025-26 academic year. The exams, scheduled for September 13, will take place at 98 centers. Detailed instructions and admit cards are available on the Delhi Education Department's official website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has released admit cards for entrance tests to Classes 6, 7, and 8 in CM SHRI Schools for the 2025-26 academic year.

Scheduled for September 13, the exams will be conducted from 11 am to 1:30 pm at 98 different centers, as per a SCERT circular.

Students can now access exam guidelines and retrieve their admit cards from the Delhi Education Department's website using registration credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

