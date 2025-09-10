Delhi's CM SHRI Schools Exam Ticket Release

The Delhi government has released admit cards for entrance tests to Classes 6, 7, and 8 in CM SHRI Schools for the 2025-26 academic year.

Scheduled for September 13, the exams will be conducted from 11 am to 1:30 pm at 98 different centers, as per a SCERT circular.

Students can now access exam guidelines and retrieve their admit cards from the Delhi Education Department's website using registration credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)