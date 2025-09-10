School Trip Turns Tragic: Students and Principal Injured in Gorge Plunge

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday when a car carrying four school students and their principal plunged into a gorge. Luckily, only minor injuries were sustained, authorities reported.

The vehicle was transporting eight Sarasvati Vidya Mandir students, along with their principal, Devi Chand, 75, when the driver lost control, resulting in the fall.

Local residents quickly came to their aid, ensuring the injured were taken to a community health centre and later to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)