School Trip Turns Tragic: Students and Principal Injured in Gorge Plunge

A car carrying students and a principal from Sarasvati Vidya Mandir went off the road into a gorge, causing minor injuries. The incident happened due to loss of control by the driver, Devi Chand. Local residents aided the victims, who are now stable after treatment at a regional hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday when a car carrying four school students and their principal plunged into a gorge. Luckily, only minor injuries were sustained, authorities reported.

The vehicle was transporting eight Sarasvati Vidya Mandir students, along with their principal, Devi Chand, 75, when the driver lost control, resulting in the fall.

Local residents quickly came to their aid, ensuring the injured were taken to a community health centre and later to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

