Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

Artificial intelligence in education is evolving rapidly, outpacing current schools' and universities' preparedness. Informal learning networks spread AI knowledge among students and teachers, but lack depth and focus on ethical issues. Structured professional development for educators is crucial to fostering critical engagement and effective AI integration.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is swiftly transforming educational landscapes, impacting how students write essays, practice languages, and complete assignments. Teachers are also delving into AI utilization for planning lessons and grading. However, as institutions struggle to keep pace, a critical question arises: how are students and educators actually grappling with AI learning?

Currently, much of the learning occurs informally. Students exchange advice on platforms like TikTok and Discord, while teachers share insights in staff rooms. Despite the rapid knowledge spread, deeper issues like bias and equity often remain unaddressed, highlighting the need for structured teacher education.

To combat these challenges, a graduate-level course module was introduced at Mount Saint Vincent University. It enabled educators to critically engage with AI through hands-on explorations and discussions on ethical dilemmas, ultimately reshaping their professional identity and enhancing AI literacy.

