Delhi Enforces 'No PUC, No Fuel' Policy to Combat Pollution

Delhi maintains the enforcement of 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy to combat vehicular pollution, even after relaxing GRAP-IV restrictions, as stated by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. New measures include suspending errant PUC centres, increasing vehicle testing, and establishing India's first e-waste park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move to curb pollution, Delhi has upheld its 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy, irrespective of the relaxation in GRAP-IV restrictions. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized that driving without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate equates to committing a crime against Delhi's air quality.

Sirsa assured stringent enforcement of anti-pollution measures and warned that any vehicle lacking a PUC certificate would be barred from operating within the city limits. He highlighted the suspension of 12 PUC centres found guilty of irregularities, noting that continuous checks will ensure compliance.

Further efforts include the establishment of new automated vehicle testing stations and an e-waste park aimed at ensuring zero waste through recycling. Industrial polluters face strict action with numerous units already sealed or issued closure notices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

