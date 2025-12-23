Left Menu

Tragedy in Karak: Pakistani Police Van Ambushed by Militants

Five Pakistani police officers were killed in an ambush attack in northwest Pakistan, for which the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility. The attack highlights ongoing militant violence as tensions rise between Pakistan and Afghanistan over border security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:30 IST
Tragedy in Karak: Pakistani Police Van Ambushed by Militants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing incident on Tuesday, five police personnel were killed when their van was ambushed by militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district. The attack, involving a combination of explosives and gunfire, underscores the resurgence of militant violence in the region.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an Islamist militant group, has claimed responsibility for the assault, which marks another chapter in their decades-long conflict with the Pakistani state. The attack resulted in the deaths of four police officers and their driver, before security forces retaliated, reportedly killing eight culprits.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident, recognizing the police's vital role in combating terrorism. As tensions with Afghanistan heighten amid accusations over the use of Afghan soil for militancy, the impact of these cross-border dynamics continues to challenge regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

