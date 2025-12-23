Life-Changing Camp: Jaipur Foot Initiates Transformation in Mozambique

A transformative 60-day camp underway in Nampula, Mozambique, aims to benefit 800 disabled individuals with the fitting of Jaipur Foot artificial limbs. Located at Nampula's Central Hospital, the camp has already aided 350 persons, according to a release by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS), the organization behind Jaipur Foot.

The initiative is the result of collaboration among sponsors from Jaipur, Hong Kong, Thailand, Kenya, and Mozambique, who have joined forces to support this humanitarian mission. Luis Giguira, President of Nampula Municipality, expressed gratitude to the sponsors during a ceremony marking the camp's progress.

A team of seven specialists from BMVSS, headquartered in Jaipur, is leading the camp. BMVSS has a record of helping over 2.5 million disabled individuals worldwide, reflecting its commitment to improving lives through mobility aid.

