Left Menu

Life-Changing Camp: Jaipur Foot Initiates Transformation in Mozambique

A special camp in Nampula, Mozambique, aims to provide 800 disabled individuals with Jaipur Foot artificial limbs. So far, 350 people have benefitted from the initiative, backed by sponsors from several countries. The effort is led by a team from Jaipur's BMVSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:29 IST
Life-Changing Camp: Jaipur Foot Initiates Transformation in Mozambique
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A transformative 60-day camp underway in Nampula, Mozambique, aims to benefit 800 disabled individuals with the fitting of Jaipur Foot artificial limbs. Located at Nampula's Central Hospital, the camp has already aided 350 persons, according to a release by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS), the organization behind Jaipur Foot.

The initiative is the result of collaboration among sponsors from Jaipur, Hong Kong, Thailand, Kenya, and Mozambique, who have joined forces to support this humanitarian mission. Luis Giguira, President of Nampula Municipality, expressed gratitude to the sponsors during a ceremony marking the camp's progress.

A team of seven specialists from BMVSS, headquartered in Jaipur, is leading the camp. BMVSS has a record of helping over 2.5 million disabled individuals worldwide, reflecting its commitment to improving lives through mobility aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025