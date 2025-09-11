Eruditus Secures $150M for Global Edtech Expansion

Edtech platform Eruditus announced a significant financial boost on Thursday, securing USD 150 million in refinancing to aid its global expansion efforts. The funding comes from MARS Growth Capital, in partnership with HSBC, supporting the firm's operational scaling worldwide.

MARS Growth Capital is set to contribute up to USD 100 million, while the remaining USD 50 million will be provided by HSBC, according to Eruditus. This strategic financial move is seen as crucial for the company to maintain its growth trajectory.

Boasting partnerships with over 80 prestigious universities, including MIT, Harvard, and Cambridge, Eruditus plans to utilize the funds to enhance its course offerings across more than 80 countries. The initiative is bolstered by prominent backers like TPG, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Prosus Ventures, and SoftBank Vision Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)