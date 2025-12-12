Left Menu

HSBC Expands in Amritsar: Strengthening Roots in India's Wealth Hubs

HSBC India has inaugurated a new branch in Amritsar, Punjab, as part of its strategic expansion. This marks the bank's 28th branch, targeting the city's affluent population and underscoring the bank's commitment to offering banking solutions in emerging wealth hubs outside metropolitan areas.

Updated: 12-12-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
HSBC India has taken a significant step in its expansion strategy by inaugurating a new branch in Amritsar, Punjab. This opening marks the bank's 28th branch in the country, after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India to establish 20 branches in key Indian cities.

Amritsar, with its rich historical and cultural backdrop, is emerging as a significant player in wealth creation. The city hosts a growing number of affluent individuals and high net worth clients, making it a crucial market for HSBC. The new branch aims to cater to this demographic, meeting their financial and wealth management needs effectively.

By setting up the branch in Amritsar, HSBC reaffirms its focus on India's expanding wealth sector, offering comprehensive services in International Wealth and Premier Banking. Sandeep Batra of HSBC India highlighted the bank's commitment to supporting clients both locally and globally. The bank plans further expansions in several other Indian cities to enhance its network and support clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

